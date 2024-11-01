Irving Symphony Orchestra presents "A Western Swing Celebration" with Dave Alexander

The Irving Symphony Orchestra will present a musical celebration of traditions in a country western swing style with award-winning, Texas Western Swing Hall of Famer Dave Alexander and his band. ISO Board member Cathy Whiteman will be the guest narrator in a rendition of “Lincoln’s Portrait” by American composer Aaron Copland.

WHEN

WHERE

Irving Arts Center
3333 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75062, USA
https://irvingsymphony.org/

TICKET INFO

$12.50-$59

