Irving Symphony Orchestra presents "Christmas Holiday Soundtrack Live"

Irving Symphony Orchestra will present the magic of Hollywood’s most beloved holiday movie soundtracks at "Christmas Holiday Soundtrack Live." Audiences can sing along to favorites from Home Alone, Elf, Miracle on 34th Street, It’s a Wonderful Life, and The Polar Express, all performed by singer Maegan Coomes and the MacArthur High School Choir.
Irving Symphony Orchestra will present the magic of Hollywood’s most beloved holiday movie soundtracks at "Christmas Holiday Soundtrack Live." Audiences can sing along to favorites from Home Alone, Elf, Miracle on 34th Street, It’s a Wonderful Life, and The Polar Express, all performed by singer Maegan Coomes and the MacArthur High School Choir.
WHEN
WHERE
Irving Arts Center
3333 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75062, USA
https://irvingsymphony.org/2026-2027-calendar/
TICKET INFO
$12.50-$50
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.