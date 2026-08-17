Irving Symphony Orchestra presents "Classically & Quintessentially American"

Irving Symphony Orchestra will present "Classically & Quintessentially American" with acclaimed pianist Antonio di Cristofano. From Ravel’s sparkling "Piano Concerto in G" to Gershwin’s jazzy masterpiece "An American in Paris," the concert will highlight vibrant rhythms, bold harmonies, and unforgettable artistry.

Irving Symphony Orchestra will present "Classically & Quintessentially American" with acclaimed pianist Antonio di Cristofano. From Ravel’s sparkling "Piano Concerto in G" to Gershwin’s jazzy masterpiece "An American in Paris," the concert will highlight vibrant rhythms, bold harmonies, and unforgettable artistry.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.