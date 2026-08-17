Irving Symphony Orchestra presents "Valentine's Eve: Heart Strings"

Irving Symphony Orchestra will present "Valentine's Eve: Heart Strings," where electric strings ignite classical romance. The Irving Symphony Orchestra teams up with the Grammy-nominated Dallas String Quartet for a sensational night of passion, artistry, and unforgettable melodies.

Irving Symphony Orchestra will present "Valentine's Eve: Heart Strings," where electric strings ignite classical romance. The Irving Symphony Orchestra teams up with the Grammy-nominated Dallas String Quartet for a sensational night of passion, artistry, and unforgettable melodies.

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