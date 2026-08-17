Irving Symphony Orchestra presents "Valentine's Eve: Heart Strings"

Irving Symphony Orchestra will present "Valentine's Eve: Heart Strings," where electric strings ignite classical romance. The Irving Symphony Orchestra teams up with the Grammy-nominated Dallas String Quartet for a sensational night of passion, artistry, and unforgettable melodies.
Irving Symphony Orchestra will present "Valentine's Eve: Heart Strings," where electric strings ignite classical romance. The Irving Symphony Orchestra teams up with the Grammy-nominated Dallas String Quartet for a sensational night of passion, artistry, and unforgettable melodies.
WHEN
WHERE
Irving Arts Center
3333 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75062, USA
https://irvingsymphony.org/2026-2027-calendar/
TICKET INFO
$12.50-$50
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.