Isaiah Rashad in concert with Alemeda

eventdetail
Photo by Marika Rose Gold

Isaiah Rashad comes to Dallas in support of his album It's Been Awful. He will be joined by Alemeda.

Isaiah Rashad comes to Dallas in support of his album It's Been Awful. He will be joined by Alemeda.

WHEN

WHERE

South Side Ballroom
1135 Botham Jean Blvd #101, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
https://www.livenation.com/artist/K8vZ9172HJV/isaiah-rashad-events

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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