Issa Rae presents Insecure: The 10th Anniversary Tour

Writer, producer and actress Issa Rae is bringing the nostalgia of her hit HBO series, Insecure, to Irving. Hosted by Rae alongside Insecure showrunner Prentice Penny, the show will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the iconic television series.

Ten years after the first season of Insecure premiered, Rae and Prentice Penny recently celebrated the milestone with the launch of their podcast, Blocc Party: An Insecure Podcast. Now, as part of Insecure's 10th anniversary celebration, the duo is bringing the conversation to the stage for a live experience.

Featuring special guest appearances by Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, and Natasha Rothwell, the tour will give fans an intimate celebration of Insecure's lasting cultural impact through candid conversations, untold stories, and unforgettable moments from the groundbreaking series.