Jane's Addiction and Love and Rockets in concert

Rock bands Jane's Addiction and Love and Rockets will co-headline this special tour. Jane's Addiction has released four albums in their career, most recently The Great Escape Artist in 2011. Love and Rockets has released seven albums in their career, most recently Lift in 1998.
Rock bands Jane's Addiction and Love and Rockets will co-headline this special tour. Jane's Addiction has released four albums in their career, most recently The Great Escape Artist in 2011. Love and Rockets has released seven albums in their career, most recently Lift in 1998.