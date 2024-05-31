Quantcast

Jane's Addiction and Love and Rockets in concert

Photo courtesy of Jane's Addiction

Rock bands Jane's Addiction and Love and Rockets will co-headline this special tour. Jane's Addiction has released four albums in their career, most recently The Great Escape Artist in 2011. Love and Rockets has released seven albums in their career, most recently Lift in 1998.

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://concerts.livenation.com/janes-addiction-love-and-rockets-irving-texas-08-18-2024/event/0C0060A93BD857BD

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
