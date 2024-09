Jazz at Lincoln Center's New Orleans Songbook celebrates the rich history and inspired melodies of the Crescent City, the birthplace of jazz. From the legendary Jelly Roll Morton and Louis Armstrong to modern-day icons like Ellis Marsalis and James Black, New Orleans has always been a beacon of innovation and creativity in music. The concert will be led by pianist Luther S. Allison and feature the vocal talents of Quiana Lynell and Milton Suggs.