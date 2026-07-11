Jeff Arcuri: The Road Trip Tour

Comedian Jeff Arcuri will come to Dallas as part of his Road Trip Tour. Arcuri has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Comedy Central’s Roast Battle, Laughs! on Fox, SiriusXM, and a plethora of comedy festivals around the country. Based in New York, Arcuri can be seen nightly at The Comedy Cellar.
Comedian Jeff Arcuri will come to Dallas as part of his Road Trip Tour. Arcuri has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Comedy Central’s Roast Battle, Laughs! on Fox, SiriusXM, and a plethora of comedy festivals around the country. Based in New York, Arcuri can be seen nightly at The Comedy Cellar.