Jimmy O. Yang: Big and Tall Tour

Jimmy O. Yang is a comedian and actor best known for Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asians, Love Hard, and Space Force, where he also served as a writer. He will be starring in the limited series Interior Chinatown on Hulu. Yang also has two standup specials, Guess How Much and Good Deal. The Big and Tall Tour will be his third and biggest tour to date.
