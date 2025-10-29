John Wayne Grit Series: Fort Worth

The John Wayne Grit Series will present a special 5K trail run/walk in which participants will run or walk through the historic Stockyards District, famous for its Western heritage, cattle drives, and cowboy culture. The scenic 5K takes participants through brick streets, historic landmarks, and authentic Western settings right in the heart of Cowtown.

The event will also include meet & greet opportunities with members of the Wayne Family, a chance to sample Duke Bourbon and Tequila and Wayne Family Estates wine, and free beer from Revolver Brewing Co. at the finish line.

Proceeds benefit the John Wayne Cancer Foundation and its mission to fight cancer with courage, strength, and grit through pioneering research, education, awareness, and patient support.