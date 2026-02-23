Juanes in concert

Photo courtesy of Juanes

Juanes has released 11 albums in his career, most recently Mi Sangre in 2024.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/juanes-north-america-tour-2026-irving-texas-09-30-2026/event/0C006451B804AE20

TICKET INFO

$54 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
