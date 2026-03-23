Majestic Theatre will present a new live concert experience based on Jujutsu Kaisen, delivering the pulse-pounding emotion, brutal beauty, and explosive energy of the global anime phenomenon. Featuring a hybrid ensemble of classical and modern instruments, the concert reimagines the series’ most iconic musical moments from all three seasons. Fans will experience every fight, triumph, and dramatic beat in full, cinematic sound as scenes are shown on a large HD cinema screen.

Jujutsu Kaisen in Concert focuses tightly on the arcs that fans know and love, from Gojo’s flashbacks to Shibuya’s heartbreak, and sets them to a score that roars as fiercely as the show’s fight choreography. Whether it's the hypnotic dissonance of cursed energy or the swelling hope in a moment of sacrifice, every note tells the story again, louder, darker, and more alive than ever.