Junior League of Collin County 'Neath the Wreath Ladies Night Out Preview Party

Junior League of Collin County will present their annual Neath the Wreath Ladies Night Out Preview Party. Visitors can join fellow holiday enthusiasts for an exclusive evening of early shopping, festive sips and bites, and a fabulous silent auction ahead of the 31st annual Neath the Wreath Holiday Gift Market.

Guests will enjoy early access to more than 125 merchants featuring unique holiday décor, fashion and accessories, jewelry, gifts, gourmet foods, and one-of-a-kind finds. The evening is an opportunity to get a head start on holiday shopping, gather your friends for a festive night out, and support a meaningful cause.

As the Junior League of Collin County’s largest annual fundraiser, 'Neath the Wreath helps fund educational and community programs that benefit families throughout Collin County. Tickets include dinner, two drink tickets, one general market admission ticket, complimentary valet parking, and early-access shopping.