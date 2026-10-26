Junior League of Collin County presents 31st Annual 'Neath the Wreath Holiday Gift Market

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Junior League of Collin County

Junior League of Collin County will present the 31st annual Neath the Wreath Holiday Gift Market. The North Texas holiday shopping tradition brings together more than 125 merchants from Texas and beyond for four days of festive finds, unique gifts, and seasonal inspiration. Shoppers can explore an exciting selection of holiday and home décor, women's clothing and accessories, jewelry, children's items, gourmet foods, specialty gifts, and more, all under one roof. More than just a shopping destination, Neath the Wreath is Junior League of Collin County’s largest annual fundraiser.

Junior League of Collin County will present the 31st annual Neath the Wreath Holiday Gift Market. The North Texas holiday shopping tradition brings together more than 125 merchants from Texas and beyond for four days of festive finds, unique gifts, and seasonal inspiration. Shoppers can explore an exciting selection of holiday and home décor, women's clothing and accessories, jewelry, children's items, gourmet foods, specialty gifts, and more, all under one roof. More than just a shopping destination, Neath the Wreath is Junior League of Collin County’s largest annual fundraiser.

WHEN

WHERE

Plano Event Center
2000 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX 75074, USA
https://www.jlcollincounty.org/fundraisers/ntw/

TICKET INFO

$12
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.