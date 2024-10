The 29th annual ‘Neath the Wreath Holiday Gift Market this year is the largest fundraiser for the Junior League of Collin County. The four-day holiday gift market features over 125 merchants from throughout Texas and beyond. The market features the best in unique holiday and home décor, ladies clothing, accessories, gifts, jewelry, children’s items, gourmet food, and more.

Prior to the main event will be the Ladies Night Out preview party on November 6.