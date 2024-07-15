Junior League of Dallas presents The Milestones Luncheon
Image courtesy of Junior League of Dallas
The annual Junior League of Dallas Milestones Luncheon benefits the JLD Community Service Fund and serves as a platform to raise awareness for programs and issues supported by the JLD and to recognize volunteers’ impact and achievements.
Proceeds allow the JLD to grant approximately $1 million annually to the Dallas community.
WHEN
WHERE
Omni Dallas Hotel
555 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://www.jldallas.org/milestones-luncheon/
TICKET INFO
Sponsorships begin at $1,000, and tables are available starting at $2,500.
