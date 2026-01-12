Junior Players presents 2026 Masquerade Gala

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Junior Players

Junior Players' 2026 Masquerade Gala will be a night of elegance where visitors can step into a world of glamour, mystery, and celebration as the company raises much needed funds for the youth of North Texas. Guests can participate in the annual wine pull, or try something new and break out their best moves in the first-ever silent disco.

WHEN

WHERE

Astoria Event Venue
3216 Royalty Row, Irving, TX 75062, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/126746/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

$250

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
