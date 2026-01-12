Junior Players presents 2026 Masquerade Gala

Junior Players' 2026 Masquerade Gala will be a night of elegance where visitors can step into a world of glamour, mystery, and celebration as the company raises much needed funds for the youth of North Texas. Guests can participate in the annual wine pull, or try something new and break out their best moves in the first-ever silent disco.
Junior Players' 2026 Masquerade Gala will be a night of elegance where visitors can step into a world of glamour, mystery, and celebration as the company raises much needed funds for the youth of North Texas. Guests can participate in the annual wine pull, or try something new and break out their best moves in the first-ever silent disco.
WHEN
WHERE
Astoria Event Venue
3216 Royalty Row, Irving, TX 75062, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/126746/t/tickets
TICKET INFO
$250
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.