Junior Players presents Hadestown: Teen Edition

Welcome to Hadestown, where a song can change your fate. The acclaimed musical by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin is the winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album.

It intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and Queen Persephone - as it invites the audience on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, singers, and dancers, Hadestown asks audiences to imagine how the world could be.