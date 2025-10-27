Junior Players presents Hadestown: Teen Edition

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Junior Players

Welcome to Hadestown, where a song can change your fate. The acclaimed musical by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin is the winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album.

It intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and Queen Persephone - as it invites the audience on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, singers, and dancers, Hadestown asks audiences to imagine how the world could be.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/junior-players/68e3fa32d87437248cb594a6

TICKET INFO

$10

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
