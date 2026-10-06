Junior Players presents Into the Woods

Junior Players will journey into the enchanting world of fairy tales as they collide in the Tony Award-winning production Into the Woods, featuring book by Pulitzer Prize winner James Lapine and music and lyrics by legendary musical theatre composer Stephen Sondheim.

The fan favorite follows characters like Cinderella, Little Red Riding, Jack (and his beanstalk, of course), the Witch, a young Baker, and his wife as they venture into the mysterious woods to fulfill their deepest wishes. As their quests unfold, they find themselves having to face the complexities of wishing as desires intertwine, consequences unfold, and the responsibility of storytelling winds up changed forever. After all, the further you venture into the woods, the harder it is to return.