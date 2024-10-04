Junior Players presents The Lightning Thief

Photo courtesy of Junior Players

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can't control, a destiny he doesn't want, and a mythology textbook's worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus' master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/calendar/thelightningthief

TICKET INFO

$10

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
