Junior Players presents Twelfth Night

As Shakespeare’s most mature comedy, Twelfth Night balances joyous celebration with quiet melancholy as characters and audiences alike discover love is joyful, foolish, transformative, and, sometimes, bittersweet.

Set in the final year of Queen Elizabeth I’s reign in 1602, Twelfth Night lives within the twilight of a golden age, where identity is fluid, love is unpredictable, and the boundaries between performance and truth dissolve. Shipwreck, disguise, and revelry collide as characters search for connection in a world poised between festivity and change.

What begins as romantic chaos gradually reveals the deeper truth beneath one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies: when love is mistaken, truth finds a way.