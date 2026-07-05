Junkyard Haunted House at City Park

Junkyard Haunted House will collaborate with the Dallas Parks Department to provide the city with a haunted house experience at City Park. Visitors can enjoy a sprawling haunt stretched across 21 acres, a journey through seven distinct, fear-inducing haunted houses.
Junkyard Haunted House will collaborate with the Dallas Parks Department to provide the city with a haunted house experience at City Park. Visitors can enjoy a sprawling haunt stretched across 21 acres, a journey through seven distinct, fear-inducing haunted houses.
WHEN
WHERE
City Park
1515 S Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
https://www.junkyardhauntedhouse.com
TICKET INFO
$40
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