Junkyard Haunted House at City Park

eventdetail
Junkyard Haunted House

Junkyard Haunted House will collaborate with the Dallas Parks Department to provide the city with a haunted house experience at City Park. Visitors can enjoy a sprawling haunt stretched across 21 acres, a journey through seven distinct, fear-inducing haunted houses.

Junkyard Haunted House will collaborate with the Dallas Parks Department to provide the city with a haunted house experience at City Park. Visitors can enjoy a sprawling haunt stretched across 21 acres, a journey through seven distinct, fear-inducing haunted houses.

WHEN

WHERE

City Park
1515 S Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
https://www.junkyardhauntedhouse.com

TICKET INFO

$40
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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