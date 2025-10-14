K.Co Press presents Brad Ford Smith: Book Launch & Author/Artist Talk

Photo by James Khattak, courtesy of K.Co Press

K.Co Press will celebrate the work of Brad Ford Smith with an art book launch party and discussion on Dallas true crime history, as well as his creative process, inspiration, and perspective. Where To Find A Ghost, an exhibition guide to Brad's current show at Ro2 Art, will be available for purchase individually or as part of the Traces set, which combines the title with House of Giller and Nine Days with LiHua, exclusive postcards and a bookmark. Guest speakers include Cari Weinberg, ghost tour operator at I See Dallas, and author Tim Cloward.

WHEN

WHERE

Ro2 Art Projects
1501 S Ervay St, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
https://kcopress.com/pages/books-by-brad-ford-smith/brad-ford-smith-books

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
