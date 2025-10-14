K.Co Press presents Brad Ford Smith: Book Launch & Author/Artist Talk

K.Co Press will celebrate the work of Brad Ford Smith with an art book launch party and discussion on Dallas true crime history, as well as his creative process, inspiration, and perspective. Where To Find A Ghost, an exhibition guide to Brad's current show at Ro2 Art, will be available for purchase individually or as part of the Traces set, which combines the title with House of Giller and Nine Days with LiHua, exclusive postcards and a bookmark. Guest speakers include Cari Weinberg, ghost tour operator at I See Dallas, and author Tim Cloward.