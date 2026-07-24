Kaleidoscope Park presents Christmas Tree Lighting

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Photo by Gabe Wolf Photography

Kaleidoscope Park will celebrate the season their annual Tree Lighting, featuring holiday cheer, community fun, and a tree lighting ceremony that brings the park to life with twinkling lights and festive music.

Kaleidoscope Park will celebrate the season their annual Tree Lighting, featuring holiday cheer, community fun, and a tree lighting ceremony that brings the park to life with twinkling lights and festive music.

WHEN

WHERE

Kaleidoscope Park
6635 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034, USA
https://kaleidoscopepark.org/event/annual-christmas-tree-lighting/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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