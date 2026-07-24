Kaleidoscope Park presents Christmas Tree Lighting
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Photo by Gabe Wolf Photography
Kaleidoscope Park will celebrate the season their annual Tree Lighting, featuring holiday cheer, community fun, and a tree lighting ceremony that brings the park to life with twinkling lights and festive music.
Kaleidoscope Park will celebrate the season their annual Tree Lighting, featuring holiday cheer, community fun, and a tree lighting ceremony that brings the park to life with twinkling lights and festive music.