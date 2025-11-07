Kaleidoscope Park presents Enchanted Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Kaleidoscope Park

Kaleidoscope Park’s Enchanted Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will kick off with the Holly Jolly Stroll and Roll, a foot parade through the park. Participants are encouraged to decorate strollers, wagons, or wheelchairs, and join neighbors in spreading holiday cheer.

Other activities will include a holiday show by North Texas Performing Arts, the tree lighting ceremony, and a performance by the full Plano Symphony Orchestra. Visitors can also enjoy complimentary cocoa and cookies, children’s crafts and activities, and a mini train and sleigh. Santa Claus and two live reindeer will make special appearances, and families can capture memories with themed photo opportunities, including a snow globe display and a holiday wall.

Kaleidoscope Park’s Enchanted Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will kick off with the Holly Jolly Stroll and Roll, a foot parade through the park. Participants are encouraged to decorate strollers, wagons, or wheelchairs, and join neighbors in spreading holiday cheer.

Other activities will include a holiday show by North Texas Performing Arts, the tree lighting ceremony, and a performance by the full Plano Symphony Orchestra. Visitors can also enjoy complimentary cocoa and cookies, children’s crafts and activities, and a mini train and sleigh. Santa Claus and two live reindeer will make special appearances, and families can capture memories with themed photo opportunities, including a snow globe display and a holiday wall.

WHEN

WHERE

Kaleidoscope Park
6635 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034, USA
https://kaleidoscopepark.org/event/enchanted-christmas-tree-lighting-ceremony/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.