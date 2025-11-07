Kaleidoscope Park presents Enchanted Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Kaleidoscope Park’s Enchanted Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will kick off with the Holly Jolly Stroll and Roll, a foot parade through the park. Participants are encouraged to decorate strollers, wagons, or wheelchairs, and join neighbors in spreading holiday cheer.

Other activities will include a holiday show by North Texas Performing Arts, the tree lighting ceremony, and a performance by the full Plano Symphony Orchestra. Visitors can also enjoy complimentary cocoa and cookies, children’s crafts and activities, and a mini train and sleigh. Santa Claus and two live reindeer will make special appearances, and families can capture memories with themed photo opportunities, including a snow globe display and a holiday wall.