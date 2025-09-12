Kaleidoscope Park presents First Anniversary Celebration

Kaleidoscope Park will celebrate its first anniversary with a weekend of festivities beginning with a ticketed signature fundraiser, followed by a full day of free programming for the community.

The anniversary weekend will open on Friday, October 3 with Sunset Soirée: Boots, Butterflies & Bourbon, a Western-inspired fundraiser that will benefit Kaleidoscope Park Foundation, with all proceeds supporting the Park’s mission. The event will include a variety of performances, a silent art auction, and raffle prizes. The evening will conclude with a drone show presented by Sky Elements.

The celebration continues on Saturday, October 4 with morning fitness classes, a traditional farmers market, vendor market, music bingo, stilt walkers, and lawn games. There will also be pet giveaways and sketch artist in the Happy FurEver Dog Park. Visitors can also enjoy a petting zoo, arts and crafts, and face painting. The event will also feature live performances and other activities.

