Kaleidoscope Park will be home for the seventh annual Frisco Arts 5K, with the start, finish, and post-race festivities taking place in the park. The family-friendly event is open to all ages and fitness levels, aimed at celebrating the North Texas arts community.

Race participants will enjoy a route filled with interactive artists, including musicians, dancers, and actors. Proceeds from the event will support Frisco Arts Foundation and Kaleidoscope Park Foundation.