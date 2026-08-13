Kaleidoscope Park presents Hispanic Heritage Festival

Kaleidoscope Park will present the Hispanic Heritage Festival in celebration of the traditions, culture, and contributions of Hispanic communities. The festival will feature live performances, cultural experiences, food, games, and family-friendly activities.

Guests will experience the rich diversity of Hispanic cultures through a variety of activities, including a Parade of Nations, interactive games, cultural programming, local vendors, and authentic flavors. The celebration will conclude with a live concert by Havana NRG.