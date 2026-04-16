Kany Garcia in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Agustin Gomez

Kany Garcia comes to Irving in support of her new album, Puerta Abierta.

Kany Garcia comes to Irving in support of her new album, Puerta Abierta.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/kany-garcia-puerta-abierta-tour-irving-texas-09-11-2026/event/0C006489E5211573

TICKET INFO

$54 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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