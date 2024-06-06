Quantcast

Kany García in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Agustin Gomez

Kany García comes to Dallas in support of her new album, García.

Kany García comes to Dallas in support of her new album, García.

WHEN

WHERE

Majestic Theater
1925 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/kany-garcia-garcia-tour-2024-dallas-texas-10-09-2024/event/0C0060BEDE124E78

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.