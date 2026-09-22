Karan Aujla in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Karan Aujla

Karan Aujla comes to Dallas in support of his 2025 album, P-Pop Culture.

Karan Aujla comes to Dallas in support of his 2025 album, P-Pop Culture.

WHEN

WHERE

American Airlines Center
2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/karan-aujla-dallas-texas-11-13-2026/event/0C00652BD99CF27F

TICKET INFO

$62 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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