Karol G in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Chris Cornejo

Karol G comes to Arlington in support of her 2025 album, Tropicoqueta.

Karol G comes to Arlington in support of her 2025 album, Tropicoqueta.

WHEN

WHERE

AT&T Stadium
1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
https://seatgeek.com/karol-g-tickets/arlington-texas-at-t-stadium-2026-10-15-7-pm/concert/18166850

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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