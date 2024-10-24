Kash Doll in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Kash Doll

Kash Doll comes to Dallas in support of her new album, The Last Doll.

Kash Doll comes to Dallas in support of her new album, The Last Doll.

WHEN

WHERE

The Studio at The Factory
2727 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.axs.com/events/731868/kash-doll-tickets

TICKET INFO

$39.50-$59.50

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.