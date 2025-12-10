Kat Edmonson in concert

eventdetail
Photo by George Brainard

Kat Edmonson has released six albums in her career, most recently Holiday Swingin'! in 2021.

The Kessler Theater
1230 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
