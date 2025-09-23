Kathak Rhythms presents El Dorado: The Golden One

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Kathak Rhythms

Kathak Rhythms will present El Dorado: The Golden One, a Kathak dance-ballet in a contemporary, Broadway-style production.

The story follows Mukta, a young woman who sets out on a breathtaking journey in search of happiness, guided by her late mother’s final words. Her voyage, filled with joys and trials, unfolds through Hindustani music Intricate Kathak solos & group choreographies, original paintings and evocative poetry.

El Dorado is a true confluence of art forms. Adding a powerful cross-classical dimension, the male lead will present in Bharatanatyam, enriching the narrative with dynamic artistry.

Kathak Rhythms will present El Dorado: The Golden One, a Kathak dance-ballet in a contemporary, Broadway-style production.

The story follows Mukta, a young woman who sets out on a breathtaking journey in search of happiness, guided by her late mother’s final words. Her voyage, filled with joys and trials, unfolds through Hindustani music Intricate Kathak solos & group choreographies, original paintings and evocative poetry.

El Dorado is a true confluence of art forms. Adding a powerful cross-classical dimension, the male lead will present in Bharatanatyam, enriching the narrative with dynamic artistry.

WHEN

WHERE

Granville Arts Center
300 N 5th St, Garland, TX 75040, USA
https://www.renuforumforthearts.org/eldorado/

TICKET INFO

$30 -$50

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.