Kathak Rhythms presents El Dorado: The Golden One

Kathak Rhythms will present El Dorado: The Golden One, a Kathak dance-ballet in a contemporary, Broadway-style production.

The story follows Mukta, a young woman who sets out on a breathtaking journey in search of happiness, guided by her late mother’s final words. Her voyage, filled with joys and trials, unfolds through Hindustani music Intricate Kathak solos & group choreographies, original paintings and evocative poetry.

El Dorado is a true confluence of art forms. Adding a powerful cross-classical dimension, the male lead will present in Bharatanatyam, enriching the narrative with dynamic artistry.