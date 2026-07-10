Keep Mesquite Festival presents Monarch Fest!

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of City of Mesquite

Monarch Fest!, presented by Keep Mesquite Beautiful, celebrates the beauty of nature and the spirit of community. The day of family-friendly fun features more than 85 vendors, live entertainment, a live butterfly house (small fee for entry), food trucks, demonstrations, a Kids Zone with arts, crafts, games and face painting, and contests.

Visitors can cheer on participants in the homemade salsa, homemade cookie, butterfly costume, and talent contests, or simply spend the day shopping, learning and celebrating conservation, creativity, and community.

Monarch Fest!, presented by Keep Mesquite Beautiful, celebrates the beauty of nature and the spirit of community. The day of family-friendly fun features more than 85 vendors, live entertainment, a live butterfly house (small fee for entry), food trucks, demonstrations, a Kids Zone with arts, crafts, games and face painting, and contests.

Visitors can cheer on participants in the homemade salsa, homemade cookie, butterfly costume, and talent contests, or simply spend the day shopping, learning and celebrating conservation, creativity, and community.

WHEN

WHERE

Mesquite Arts Center
1527 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX 75149, USA
https://www.cityofmesquite.com/3749/MONARCH-FEST

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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