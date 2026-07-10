Keep Mesquite Festival presents Monarch Fest!

Monarch Fest!, presented by Keep Mesquite Beautiful, celebrates the beauty of nature and the spirit of community. The day of family-friendly fun features more than 85 vendors, live entertainment, a live butterfly house (small fee for entry), food trucks, demonstrations, a Kids Zone with arts, crafts, games and face painting, and contests.

Visitors can cheer on participants in the homemade salsa, homemade cookie, butterfly costume, and talent contests, or simply spend the day shopping, learning and celebrating conservation, creativity, and community.