Keijsers Koning presents Amalia Angulo: "Outer" opening reception

In "Outer" Amalia Angulo returns to her Caribbean Roots, exploring the sacred connections between nature and the divine. The exhibition features paintings and drawings that weave together Cuban heritage, its folklore, Santeria, and the Caribbean landscape into a deeply personal mythology.

Born and raised in Cuba by her artist parents, her father a sculptor and mother a contemporary dancer and choreographer, Amalia draws upon the literary and visual traditions that shaped her childhood. The works celebrates the sacred relationship between trees, animals, the elements, and the spiritual realm.

Each piece depicts a feminine presence surrounded by exotic and lush vegetation and an animal that acts as a vessel between the spirit world and the physical realm. The depiction describes a deep connection to nature and brings about an awareness of the balance needed within our eco-system.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through February 14.

