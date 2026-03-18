Keijsers Koning presents Jeff Grant: "Spring rider" opening reception

Keijsers Koning will present Jeff Grant’s solo exhibition, "Spring rider," in which Grant presents kiddy things, grownup things, playful things, sober things, functional objects, obscured details, and crystallized moments of observation. Of particular focus are playgrounds, trees, mundane tools, and navels. These subjects draw attention to concepts of childhood and maturity, innocence and sophistication, leisure and labor: all notions of which Grant remains persistently skeptical.

A spring rider is a stationary child's rocker, mounted on a steel coil, that can be found in many playgrounds in the United States and in Berlin, Germany, where Grant works in the summers. Versions of these, as well as other pieces of playground equipment, appear throughout the exhibition, sometimes partially obscured, sometimes in sober solitude.

These forms, and the suggested setting of the playground, are sometimes combined with images of useful objects or tools and devices for measurement. In Klick!, a video installation made in collaboration with Berlin-based artist Lukas Hofer, a metronome's consistent tempo plays off the ritardando of a wobbling, mushroom-shaped spring rider.

Several drawings display playgrounds - sites often surrounded by trees and nature - as landscapes; while in other drawings, nature is incorporated into mock proposals suggestive of public sculpture or monuments. Such combinations belie the conceptual separation between childhood and adulthood, and propose an elaborate continuation, but more often a surprising conflation, of the two stages.

The exhibition will remain on display through April 25.