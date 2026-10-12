Kenia Os in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Alfredo Persan

Kenia Os comes to Dallas in support of her new album, K de Karma.

Kenia Os comes to Dallas in support of her new album, K de Karma.

WHEN

WHERE

Majestic Theater
1925 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/kenia-os-k-de-karma-tour-dallas-texas-02-10-2027/event/0C006541BFB7BD23

TICKET INFO

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