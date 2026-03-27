Kesha in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Ruby Boland

Kesha comes to Dallas as part of The Freedom Tour in support of her 2025 album, . (Period).

Kesha comes to Dallas as part of The Freedom Tour in support of her 2025 album, . (Period).

WHEN

WHERE

Dos Equis Pavilion
1818 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/kesha-the-freedom-tour-dallas-texas-08-07-2026/event/0C006474F9BDE54A

TICKET INFO

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