Kettle Art Gallery presents Cathey Miller: "Greetings from the Future" opening reception

Cathey Miller paints fierce women of various colors and persuasions often in an outer space setting battling monsters. Her paintings are portrait-based explorations into an outer space world centered around the Planet Cathedonia. These figurative images are painterly, colorful, and communicate Cathedonian ideals of truth, beauty, girl power, and heroism in the face of gigantic eagle headed flying intergalactic lobsters.

"Greetings from the Future" specifically addresses time tunnels, and brightly colored electronics. Miller’s belief is that space, time, space ladies, cowgirls and Big Gulps are all particles of energy that are best rendered in paint particles. The paintings sparkle with otherworldliness in a very retro tin foil spaceship on a string way. Glitter, metallic paint, fluorescent paint, and bejeweling are all employed to depict imagined outer space utopias.