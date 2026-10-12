Kettle Art Gallery presents Jamie Walters and Mahsa Moein: "Where Beauty Survives" opening reception

Jamie Walters is a contemporary abstract artist whose work focuses on hope, resilience, self-discovery, and personal transformation. Through vibrant colors, soft hues, and rich textures, she creates uplifting artwork inspired by overcoming challenges and finding joy in life.

Mahsa Moein is an Iranian-American painter based in McKinney, with more than 30 years of painting experience. For Moein, painting is more than a profession, it is a way to understand and connect with the world. Working mainly in oil, she paints still lifes, nature, and the human figure, using expressive layers to reflect her fascination with beauty, change, and renewal.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through November 15.

