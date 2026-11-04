Kettle Art Gallery presents Mark Nelson and Richard Ross: 'Ecdysis" opening reception

Kettle Art Gallery will present "Ecdysis," featuring new work by Mark S. Nelson and Richard L. Ross. Both artists combine playful, unconventional imagery with deeper ideas about identity, human nature, and existence. Influenced by punk rock, graffiti, and underground culture, they challenge traditional art and invite viewers to find their own meaning in each piece.

Nelson is a Dallas-based painter known for his self-described "psychedelic folk art." His surreal, dreamlike paintings mix familiar and strange objects to explore perception, time, mortality, and spirituality.

Ross creates work filled with childlike imagery and hidden meaning. Through his ongoing concept, "The Road to the Store," he explores the needs, desires, and experiences that shape human life, touching on psychology, politics, philosophy, and religion.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through January 3.

