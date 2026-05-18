Kettle Art Gallery presents "OG’s Return to Deep Ellum" opening reception

Kettle Art Gallery will present "OG’s Return to Deep Ellum," highlighting a group of eight pioneering visual artists reuniting in Deep Ellum for a rare and compelling exhibition. The show marks a powerful homecoming for artists who helped define the district’s creative identity.

The exhibition will feature works by Bill Haveron, Brad Ellis, Brad Smith, Clay Austin, Dwayne Carter, Frank Campagna, Greg "Ozone" Contestabile, and Thor Johnson, along with a tribute to the late Albert Scherbarth, and David "Mosquito" Hawley.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through August 16.

