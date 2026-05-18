Kettle Art Gallery presents "OG’s Return to Deep Ellum" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Kettle Art Gallery

Kettle Art Gallery will present "OG’s Return to Deep Ellum," highlighting a group of eight pioneering visual artists reuniting in Deep Ellum for a rare and compelling exhibition. The show marks a powerful homecoming for artists who helped define the district’s creative identity.

The exhibition will feature works by Bill Haveron, Brad Ellis, Brad Smith, Clay Austin, Dwayne Carter, Frank Campagna, Greg "Ozone" Contestabile, and Thor Johnson, along with a tribute to the late Albert Scherbarth, and David "Mosquito" Hawley.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through August 16.

Kettle Art Gallery will present "OG’s Return to Deep Ellum," highlighting a group of eight pioneering visual artists reuniting in Deep Ellum for a rare and compelling exhibition. The show marks a powerful homecoming for artists who helped define the district’s creative identity.

The exhibition will feature works by Bill Haveron, Brad Ellis, Brad Smith, Clay Austin, Dwayne Carter, Frank Campagna, Greg "Ozone" Contestabile, and Thor Johnson, along with a tribute to the late Albert Scherbarth, and David "Mosquito" Hawley.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through August 16.

WHEN

WHERE

Kettle Art Gallery
2650 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.kettleart.com/exhibitions_2026.html

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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