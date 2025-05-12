Kevin Gates in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Kevin Gates

Kevin Gates comes to Dallas in support of his new mixtape, I'm Him 2.

Kevin Gates comes to Dallas in support of his new mixtape, I'm Him 2.

WHEN

WHERE

South Side Ballroom
1135 Botham Jean Blvd #101, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/kevin-gates-the-amilio-tour-dallas-texas-10-30-2025/event/0C0062A1CA023F47

TICKET INFO

$76 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.