KidLinks presents 16th Annual Symphony of Chefs

KidLinks will present its 16th Annual Symphony of Chefs, an evening of culinary composition and the ultimate chef-driven dinner experience. Guests will indulge in an interactive, chef-prepared four-course dinner with wine pairings from some of the world’s finest vineyards, while enjoying opportunities to win prizes through the silent auction and raffle.

The evening begins with cocktails and canapés from a featured hors d’oeuvres chef, followed by a seated dinner showcasing the creative talents of the featured dinner chefs. Each chef will prepare a tableside, four-course menu with wine pairings for 10 guests, culminating in a specially crafted dessert by the featured pastry chef.

