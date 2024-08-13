KidLinks presents Hugapalooza!

Hugapalooza! is a kid-centered sing-along concert organized by KidLinks as a way to thank the community for supporting them. The event will feature a special performance by Kamica King, entertainment by Musical Storytime Puppet Show, and a Children’s Resource Fair for families to learn more about the many offerings in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Hugapalooza! is a kid-centered sing-along concert organized by KidLinks as a way to thank the community for supporting them. The event will feature a special performance by Kamica King, entertainment by Musical Storytime Puppet Show, and a Children’s Resource Fair for families to learn more about the many offerings in Dallas-Fort Worth.
WHEN
WHERE
Klyde Warren Park
2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.kidlinks.org/events/hugapalooza-2
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.