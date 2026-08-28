KidLinks presents Hugapalooza Children's Concert & Resource Fair

Hugapalooza is a kid-centered sing-along concert and resource fair. The family-friendly event will feature entertainment by Musical Storytime Puppet Show, a DJ set by Spin the Spectrum, Texas Ballet Theater, and KidLinks’ own therapeutic music performers, as well as a Children’s Resource Fair for families to learn more about the many offerings in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Hugapalooza is a kid-centered sing-along concert and resource fair. The family-friendly event will feature entertainment by Musical Storytime Puppet Show, a DJ set by Spin the Spectrum, Texas Ballet Theater, and KidLinks’ own therapeutic music performers, as well as a Children’s Resource Fair for families to learn more about the many offerings in Dallas-Fort Worth.
WHEN
WHERE
Klyde Warren Park
2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.kidlinks.org/events/hugapalooza-2
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.