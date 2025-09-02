KidneyTexas, Inc. presents Runway Report: The French Connection 2025 Luncheon and Fashion Show

Runway Report: The French Connection 2025 Luncheon and Fashion Show begins with a champagne reception followed by a program and runway fashion show produced by Robyn Chauvin featuring fashions from NorthPark Center. There will also be an auction, raffle, award presentations, and luncheon.

All of the funds raised stay in North Texas and benefit Baylor Scott & White Health Foundation, Children’s Medical Center Foundation, Methodist Health System Foundation, National Kidney Foundation/Camp Reynal, SouthwestTransplant Alliance, Texas Health Resources Foundation.